Hold on tight for one special date night.

While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have managed to keep their romance relatively private for several months now, new photos have surfaced of the couple's most recent public night out.

In photographs obtained by The Sun, the royal family member was spotted holding hands with the Suits star after enjoying a dinner at Soho House in West London Wednesday evening.

Both Harry and Meghan displayed similar fashion looks as they tried to walk past photographers.

The actress wore a long black coat over her light blue button-down top while Harry accessorized his look with a beanie and blazer.