Hold on tight for one special date night.
While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have managed to keep their romance relatively private for several months now, new photos have surfaced of the couple's most recent public night out.
In photographs obtained by The Sun, the royal family member was spotted holding hands with the Suits star after enjoying a dinner at Soho House in West London Wednesday evening.
Both Harry and Meghan displayed similar fashion looks as they tried to walk past photographers.
The actress wore a long black coat over her light blue button-down top while Harry accessorized his look with a beanie and blazer.
Just last month, a source opened up to E! News about the couple's relationship that has taken them to several countries. While they aren't photographed on a regular basis, many close to Prince Harry assure fans that it's the real deal.
"Harry is truly in love," our insider explained. "They're very serious."
In addition, our source said that those close to Harry and Meghan wouldn't be surprised if there will be an engagement announcement sometime this year.
2017 is turning out to be a special year for both parties. After spending the New Year together in London, E! News confirmed that the pair traveled to Norway for a private vacation.
During their getaway, the couple tried to see the Northern Lights while also enjoying whale-watching and sunsets in the snow.
"Harry is more serious [about Meghan] then he ever has been about a woman before," a source previously shared with E! News. "It wouldn't surprise me if he's already thinking about engagement just because that's where his head goes."