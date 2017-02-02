Angelina Jolie Returns to Activism Amid Brad Pitt Divorce Drama

Andrew McConnell/UNHCR via Getty Images
Amid her and Brad Pitt's divorce proceedings, Angelina Jolie recently dedicated some time to raise awareness for a cause that is very dear to her heart: Helping refugees.
The New York Times on Thursday published an Op-Ed the actress recently penned, titled "Refugee Policy Should Be Based on Facts, Not Fear." The piece was posted days after President Donald Trump issued an executive order to temporarily stop citizens of seven countries, whose populations are mostly Muslim, from entering the United States and also suspend entry of Syrian refugees. The order states the move is meant to "protect the American people from terrorist attacks by foreign nationals."
Jolie has long been a special envoy for the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and has in recent years traveled many times to visited Syrian child and adult refugees, including survivors of ISIS attacks.
"As the mother of six children, who were all born in foreign lands and are proud American citizens, I very much want our country to be safe for them, and all our nation's children," Jolie wrote. "But I also want to know that refugee children who qualify for asylum will always have a chance to plead their case to a compassionate America. And that we can manage our security without writing off citizens of entire countries—even babies—as unsafe to visit our country by virtue of geography or religion."
Three of Jolie and Pitt's six children, Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, and Zahara, 12, are adopted and were born in Cambodia, Vietnam and Ethiopia. The couple began a custody battle over their kids after Jolie filed for divorce last September.
Following several months of public turmoil, during which Pitt accused the actress of sharing details from the case, the two released a joint statement in January to say they will handle their proceedings in private.
Jolie has also been keeping busy with her celebrity commercial endorsements since she filed for divorce. Last month, she was named the face of Guerlain Parfumeur's new fragrance for women.