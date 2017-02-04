W Blanco / AKM-GSI
Some truth: At 50 percent off, Amber Heard's plaid Michael Stars shirt is a steal.
The actress was looking extra cool in this low-key, rock and roll outfit, so why wouldn't you want to cop her style? It's comfortable enough for all-day wear, but still sophisticated enough in case you, unexpectedly, have to pop into the office—thanks to that blazer and boot combo.
For $64 that exact top could be yours, but for much less (and some a little more) you could also walk away with the below plaid discounted pieces.
This is what we call a win-win.
RTA Genevieve Checked Wool-Blend Mini Dress, Was: $325, Now: $130
Proenza Schouler Leather-Trimmed Checked Basketweave Satin-Twill Wide-Leg Pants, Was: $1,950, Now: $683
H&M Wool-Blend Coat, Was: $70, Now: $25
Topshop Red and White Checked Scarf, Was: $35, Now: $6
Current/Elliott The Prep School Fringed Checked Cotton-Blend Shirt, Was: $198, Now: $90
Mango Check Dress, Was: $80, Now: $40
Mother of Pearl Allen Printed Silk Blouse, Was: $495, Now: $198
Are you mad for plaid yet?