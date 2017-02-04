Some truth: At 50 percent off, Amber Heard's plaid Michael Stars shirt is a steal.

The actress was looking extra cool in this low-key, rock and roll outfit, so why wouldn't you want to cop her style? It's comfortable enough for all-day wear, but still sophisticated enough in case you, unexpectedly, have to pop into the office—thanks to that blazer and boot combo.

For $64 that exact top could be yours, but for much less (and some a little more) you could also walk away with the below plaid discounted pieces.

This is what we call a win-win.