Saturday Savings: At 50% Off, Amber Heard's Plaid Top Is a Steal

ESC: Amber Heard

W Blanco / AKM-GSI

Some truth: At 50 percent off, Amber Heard's plaid Michael Stars shirt is a steal.

The actress was looking extra cool in this low-key, rock and roll outfit, so why wouldn't you want to cop her style? It's comfortable enough for all-day wear, but still sophisticated enough in case you, unexpectedly, have to pop into the office—thanks to that blazer and boot combo.

For $64 that exact top could be yours, but for much less (and some a little more) you could also walk away with the below plaid discounted pieces.

This is what we call a win-win.

Shop the Look

ESC: Saturday Savings Plaid Market

RTA Genevieve Checked Wool-Blend Mini Dress, Was: $325, Now: $130

ESC: Saturday Savings Plaid Market

Proenza Schouler Leather-Trimmed Checked Basketweave Satin-Twill Wide-Leg Pants, Was: $1,950, Now: $683

ESC: Saturday Savings Plaid Market

H&M Wool-Blend Coat, Was: $70, Now: $25

ESC: Saturday Savings Plaid Market

Topshop Red and White Checked Scarf, Was: $35, Now: $6

ESC: Saturday Savings Plaid Market

Current/Elliott The Prep School Fringed Checked Cotton-Blend Shirt, Was: $198, Now: $90

ESC: Saturday Savings Plaid Market

Mango Check Dress, Was: $80, Now: $40

ESC: Saturday Savings Plaid Market

Mother of Pearl Allen Printed Silk Blouse, Was: $495, Now: $198

Are you mad for plaid yet?

