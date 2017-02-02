As all true Bravo-holics know, there is only one true star of The Real Housewives of New Jersey--and no, we're not talking about Teresa Giudice. (Sorry, Tre!) We're referring to her hilarious daughter Milania, of course.

There is no one funnier or quicker with a quip than the precocious pre-teen. Her every waking moment on the show is somehow GIF-worthy. Seriously, her one-of-a-kind demand for pizza will go down in Real Housewives history as one of the franchise's most hysterical moments.

As our queen turns 11 today, we're celebrating by taking a look back on her 11 greatest RHONJ moments--one for every year of her hilarious little life.