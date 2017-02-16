It's almost time for the premiere of The Arrangement!
The new E! series will make its debut on March 5, but before that happens, we want you to get to know the show's breakout star Christine Evangelista. Christine plays Megan Morrison on the show, a budding actress who meets movie star Kyle West (Josh Henderson) at an audition and the two quickly start a romance.
So who is Christine Evangelista?
Take a look at the list below to find out everything you need to know about the rising actress!
1. You've Probably Seen Her on TV Before:
Christine has been on many popular TV shows throughout her career. In 2014, Christine had a recurring role on Chicago Fire and for the past two years she's played the recurring role of Sherry on The Walking Dead.
The actress has also appeared in a number of movies, most recently The Intern with Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway, as well as Bleed for This with Miles Teller.
2. She's From New York:
Christine was born and raised in Staten Island, New York, where she started her acting career. After graduating high school, she went on to further her acting education at the Herbert Berghof School of Acting in NYC.
3. Her First Credited Role Was on a Major TV Show:
During the early stages of her career in 2005, Christine landed a role on Law & Order, playing a character named Lindsay Doyle. This was her TV debut!
4. She's an Animal Advocate:
Christine posted the photo above of her rescue dog, encouraging everyone to adopt their pets.
5. She Loves Frank Ocean:
In October, Christine posted an Instagram showing she was listening to Frank Ocean's song, "Self Control." She captioned the post, "Ur spittin' game. #onrepeat #frankocean #bestalbum2016."
6. She's a Skier:
Over the holidays, Christine took a trip to Aspen to ski with her friends. "Best. Skiing. Ever. #2017," she wrote along with a photo of her and her squad on the slopes.
7. She Plays the Guitar:
Check out this photo of Christine playing the guitar! Maybe she'll show off her skills on The Arrangement?
We'll have to wait and see! Be sure to watch the series premiere of The Arrangement on Sunday, March 5 at 10 p.m., only on E!
Watch the series premiere of The Arrangement March 5 at 10 p.m., only on E!