"Batman's almost like Brad Pitt, you know? If you're lucky, you'll get a rare sighting."
Bruce Wayne and his famous alter ego loom large in the world of NBC's newest series, Powerless, the first comedy to come out of DC Comics, but don't expect the Dark Knight to ever make an appearance. At least, that's what star Vanessa Hudgens would have you believe.
Instead, the new series follows Hudgens' Emily Locke as she begins work at Wayne Security (we told you he looms large) as the director of research and development, working alongside a cynical team of developers tasked with creating products the average citizen will find useful in the case of an imminent superhero battle in their town.
NBC
"It really just laid a foundation for us to really play and get a glimpse into that mystical world, almost, of Wayne Industries. It's so funny," Hudgens told E! News. "I think that, we as human beings in the world we live in, know that Bruce Wayne is who he is, but in our world, we have no idea. So it's just really funny the way we interact with superheroes [and] super villains. They're like celebrities. They're a nuisance because we're always having to pick up their mess."
While Bruce Wayne won't be popping up anytime soon, viewers will get to meet his cousin Van Wayne (Alan Tudyk), who we can safely say is nothing like his heroic family member. Hudgens and Tudyk are joined by fellow series regulars Danny Pudi, Ron Funches and Christina Kirk.
"I'm having the best time. I have the best co-stars," Hudgens gushed. "I mean, they're all so smart and funny. I'm laughing all day on set because of them--on camera and off camera."
Even though You-Know-Who won't be appearing, that doesn't mean that Powerless will be completely devoid of a superhero presence. In the premiere episode, lesser-known DC character Crimson Fox does some damage in Charm City as she tries to save the day. With that in mind, we asked Hudgens what her dream DC character cameo would be. To find out her choice, as well as her superpower of choice, be sure to check out the video above.
Powerless premieres Thursday, Feb. 2 at 8:30 p.m. on NBC.
