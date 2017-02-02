"Batman's almost like Brad Pitt, you know? If you're lucky, you'll get a rare sighting."

Bruce Wayne and his famous alter ego loom large in the world of NBC's newest series, Powerless, the first comedy to come out of DC Comics, but don't expect the Dark Knight to ever make an appearance. At least, that's what star Vanessa Hudgens would have you believe.

Instead, the new series follows Hudgens' Emily Locke as she begins work at Wayne Security (we told you he looms large) as the director of research and development, working alongside a cynical team of developers tasked with creating products the average citizen will find useful in the case of an imminent superhero battle in their town.