"So I got a lot of rest over the holidays and it was so nice to be home and be with my kids and be with my family and just not worry about work for a little while," she continued. "It just gave me the energy and boost that I needed to now go back into it and I'm going full throttle again 'cause I can't ever seem to sit down in one place for too long."

Bure does continue to travel for work, but less often. The actress made her comments to E! News in New York, where she is promoting StarKist Tuna. She was recently made a celebrity spokesperson for the brand.

"It's also really great to be back here in New York," Bure told E! News. "I do miss the city and of course I love everyone at The View."

Bure is among a minority of The View co-hosts who had provided a conservative voice on the show's panel. She often got into political arguments with left-leaning co-star Raven-Symoné. The 31-year-old actress announced last October she would exit the show to concentrate on a sequel spinoff to That's So Raven.