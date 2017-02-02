Candace Cameron Bure is resting easier since leaving The View but she's still pretty darn busy.
The 40-year-old Fuller House star left the ABC daytime talk show in December after serving as a co-host for less than two seasons. The actress had cited her acting commitments and the difficulty of having to travel back and forth from California, where she lives with her husband and three children, to New York, where The View is taped.
"I have to say I'm much more rested, I feel a little bit more sane, I feel like myself just because I was traveling coast to coast every single week for over a year and a half and it really took a toll on me, just wore me out," Bure told E! News Wednesday.
"So I got a lot of rest over the holidays and it was so nice to be home and be with my kids and be with my family and just not worry about work for a little while," she continued. "It just gave me the energy and boost that I needed to now go back into it and I'm going full throttle again 'cause I can't ever seem to sit down in one place for too long."
Bure does continue to travel for work, but less often. The actress made her comments to E! News in New York, where she is promoting StarKist Tuna. She was recently made a celebrity spokesperson for the brand.
"It's also really great to be back here in New York," Bure told E! News. "I do miss the city and of course I love everyone at The View."
Bure is among a minority of The View co-hosts who had provided a conservative voice on the show's panel. She often got into political arguments with left-leaning co-star Raven-Symoné. The 31-year-old actress announced last October she would exit the show to concentrate on a sequel spinoff to That's So Raven.
Bure has some acting projects in the works as well. Fuller House has been renewed for a third season, while the actress is also set to continue filming TV movies for the Hallmark Channel.
"I have a lot of big dreams and big goals and I've already achieved some that I didn't think I would, which just inspires me to dream even bigger," Bure told E! News. "I'm a go-getter so I don't know what else I'm gonna do, but don't count me out of anything 'cause I might show up in very unexpected places and just take over."
Weeks after Bure left The View, she underwent a slight physical transformation; she had her blond hair dyed red.
"Red hair don't care," she wrote on Instagram in December. "For those of you who haven't seen my Mystery Movie series on Hallmark, I play Aurora Teagarden in the Aurora Teagarden Mysteries...we are shooting movies 5 and 6 soon!"