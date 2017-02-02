"I was getting a lot of attention from Nick. I was kind of, like, doing me and the girls were kind of getting really mad and started to ignore me, I was like, what am I doing?' Because I didn't do anything to anyone," she explained. "I had my time, you had your time, what's the problem? He's going to pick who he wants to pick. If you're being yourself in your time, you're being yourself in your time, just like I am. I didn't understand why everyone was getting all worried and upset about me."

One of the major issues the women had with Corinne? She slept through a rose ceremony, after receiving a rose on an earlier date with Nick. (She also napped on a later date.) Of her controversial nap, Corinne defended herself, saying, "I was tired, I was just tired!

While some people questioned whether or not show producers encouraged some of Corinne's ideas, she says the whipped cream and the bounce house all came from her.