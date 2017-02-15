Money Romance talks!
In E!'s upcoming scripted series The Arrangement, aspiring actress Megan Morrison (Christine Evangelista) enters into a $10 million contract marriage with movie star Kyle West (Josh Henderson). Basically, she gets to live the fabulous life of the rich and famous, and in exchange, he gets to control his golden image and reputation.
But scenarios like this aren't new, especially in some of our favorite movies. Hollywood characters have been using romance (or the illusion of it) to wheel and deal for years.
For example, in the modern classic Pretty Woman, Edward Lewis (Richard Gere) hires prostitute Vivian Ward (Julia Roberts) to be his escort to business and social functions for a week.
And, who can forget Patrick Dempsey's breakout role in 1987's Can't Buy Me Love? His character Ronald Miller pays Cindy Mancini (Amanda Peterson), the most popular girl in school, to be his girlfriend and make him cool, too!
From The Proposal to She's All That, check out even more romantic arrangements in the gallery above!
Watch the series premiere of The Arrangement March 5 at 10 p.m., only on E!