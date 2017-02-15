Money Romance talks!

In E!'s upcoming scripted series The Arrangement, aspiring actress Megan Morrison (Christine Evangelista) enters into a $10 million contract marriage with movie star Kyle West (Josh Henderson). Basically, she gets to live the fabulous life of the rich and famous, and in exchange, he gets to control his golden image and reputation.

But scenarios like this aren't new, especially in some of our favorite movies. Hollywood characters have been using romance (or the illusion of it) to wheel and deal for years.