As Meghan Markle draws more and more media attention due to her relationship with Prince Harry, her Suits co-star Patrick J. Adams wants her to know he has her back.

The actor weighed in on the new couple's relationship in an interview with E! News' Erin Lim Wednesday, the day their legal drama series airs on the USA Network.

"I'm super excited for her," Adams said about Markle. "As you can imagine, it is a massive deal, obviously, if you hadn't noticed. I didn't wanna get involved. I just wanted to say, 'I love you, I support you, I hope you're happy. You seem really happy' and if she ever needed anybody to talk to in the madness—'cause it is madness, it's madness what the world puts somebody through when they're going through this process."