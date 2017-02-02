Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Nicki Minaj's Beverly Hills home was recently burglarized while she was out of town, E! News has learned.
No suspects have been named, police said. The burglary took place early last week and was reported days later. The case remains under investigation. Minaj has not commented.
Police told E! News said jewelry and other items totaling about $175,000 were stolen. It is still unclear how the suspect, or suspects, broke into the home. Detectives are seeking video footage of the incident.
The home, a 11,500-square-foot, nine-bedroom mansion, stands in a gated community. Its rental listing had specified that the house was equipped with security systems and closed circuit cameras.
Minaj had been renting the house and had moved into the property with then-boyfriend and fellow hip-hop star Meek Mill last summer. The two broke up at least a month ago and it is unclear where he has been living in recent weeks. He has not commented.
It is unclear where Minaj was at the time of the robbery. She recently reunited with Drake, whose friendship appeared to have fizzled over the past year or so, and hung out with him and Lil Wayne, founder of their record label, Young Money Entertainment. She posted a photo of the three on Instagram Wednesday. It is unclear where or when the pic was taken.
Minaj's reunion with Drake comes weeks after she announced she was single, following her and Meek's two-year relationship. He and Drake have feuded for more than a year.