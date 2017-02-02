The most absurd new Netflix series you have to watch is Santa Clarita Diet.

The dark comedy stars Drew Barrymore as Sheila, a suburban real estate agent who becomes a cannibal after suffering a mysterious illness.

Yup, she eats people.

Timothy Olyphant plays her husband, who decides to start killing people in order to satisfy his wife's ravenous appetite.

And yes, some of the scenes are so gross that last night's premiere in Hollywood included popcorn bags stamped with the message, "THIS BAG CAN BE USED IN CASE OF SUDDEN URGE TO PROJECTILE VOMIT."