The most absurd new Netflix series you have to watch is Santa Clarita Diet.
The dark comedy stars Drew Barrymore as Sheila, a suburban real estate agent who becomes a cannibal after suffering a mysterious illness.
Yup, she eats people.
Timothy Olyphant plays her husband, who decides to start killing people in order to satisfy his wife's ravenous appetite.
And yes, some of the scenes are so gross that last night's premiere in Hollywood included popcorn bags stamped with the message, "THIS BAG CAN BE USED IN CASE OF SUDDEN URGE TO PROJECTILE VOMIT."
Netflix
With that in mind, I hit the red carpet to ask Barrymore and her co-stars to name the celebrity they'd love to eat.
"Cate Blanchett because she's like the most amazing women ever" Barrymore said. "Funny enough, I never go to a sexual place. I don't want to eat men even though Sheila does. I just think of women I'm in love with."
So how does she think Ms. Blanchett would taste? "Umami!" Barrymore said. "She'd be umami. That's the combination of all the perfect flavors that create that palate explosion that you just can't top."
Barrymore, 41, wasn't looking for work when Netflix came calling. She was going through a divorce and was committed to being a mom and concentrating on her Flower lifestyle brand.
"It made me really pissed when I read it because I loved it so much and I said, 'This is the worst timing. I can't do this,'" Barrymore recalled. "It proved to me that timing is everything...Sometimes you think when can't possibly make it work, it's maybe the thing that actually puts you life on a better track."
She beamed, "It took me out of my problems when I needed it."
Santa Clarita Diet begins streaming on Netflix tomorrow, Feb. 3.
Here's hoping for a second season—with a guest appearance by Cate Blanchett.
Yummy.
Now we want to hear from you. If you had to eat a celebrity, who would be it? Leave your menu choices in the comments section below.