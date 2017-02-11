OVO
OVO
Grammy shots, anyone?
In 2013, Drake celebrated his Grammy win for Best Rap Album for Take Care by drinking shots out of his gold-plated gilded gramophone-shaped trophy. He then passes the award around to members of his crew and has them do shots as A video of his belated celebration was included in the trailer for his next album, Nothing Was the Same.
Jay Z, who won three Grammys in 2013, also celebrated his victories after the show by drinking a shot out of a trophy.
And the cast of Broadway's Hamilton were not going to throw away their shots!
The group had won the Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album in 2016 and cast member Daveed Figgs then started a new tradition called "Shots Out the Grammy," during which he and whoever came backstage drank tequila shots out of the trophy.
In July, months after the Grammys, the cast celebrated the last performances of creator and actor Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr. and Phillipa Soo by doing shots out of their Grammy. Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay and Parks and Recreation actress and comedienne Retta joined them. Both are Hamilton super fans.
@DaveedDiggs @Lin_Manuel can we talk about how terrified Lin looks before he takes the shot? pic.twitter.com/AfXj4YnnJk— Monica (@alsowillgraham) July 9, 2016
Woke up to @Mariska taking shots out the Grammy...! ???? #shotsoutthegrammy #BestMorningWakeUpCall pic.twitter.com/tLlXvCLV1Q— ?Mitzy!? (@SVUchick89) July 16, 2016
GUYS @RafaelCasal AND @DaveedDiggs GOT @Lin_Manuel TO DO #SHOTSOUTTHEGRAMMY YES (ft @reneeelisegolds) pic.twitter.com/i0gnhYb7r8— Danielle Bacani (@dabacani) July 9, 2016
My last #shotoutthegrammy @DaveedDiggs @JMunozActor @HamiltonMusical— Javier Muñoz (@JMunozActor) July 16, 2016
photo by: @MisterMMendiola pic.twitter.com/QipWOsIHSV
Better late than never fam https://t.co/dHQBEGN2BI— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) July 9, 2016
"I was so happy," Retta said on Late Night With Seth Meyers.
Drake is nominated for eight awards for the 2017 Grammys. Jay Z is not nominated for an award but his wife Beyoncé earned nine nominations. If she or Drake win Grammys this year, we're looking forward to a repeat celebration from all parties. Bey is pregnant with her and her husband's twins, so...shots of ginger ale for her!
Watch E!'s live 2017 Grammys red carpet coverage starting at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT on Sunday, Feb. 12.
Following the ceremony on CBS, tune back in to E! for our live After Party special at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT. On Monday, Feb. 13, tune in to E! News at 7 p.m. and Fashion Police at 8 p.m. for complete Grammys coverage.