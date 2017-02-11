Grammy shots, anyone?

In 2013, Drake celebrated his Grammy win for Best Rap Album for Take Care by drinking shots out of his gold-plated gilded gramophone-shaped trophy. He then passes the award around to members of his crew and has them do shots as A video of his belated celebration was included in the trailer for his next album, Nothing Was the Same.

Jay Z, who won three Grammys in 2013, also celebrated his victories after the show by drinking a shot out of a trophy.