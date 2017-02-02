Scott Disick is on a roll.

Kourtney Kardashian's ex was spotted getting cozy with yet another model in Miami. This time, the woman who caught his attention is a Los Angeles-based blonde named Amber Davis, who E! News can confirm was with him at a party in Sundance last month.

Scott was photographed with his arm around the bikini-clad babe while lounging in the same chair on the beach earlier this week. Then, on Wednesday, DailyMail caught even more photos of the pair in the pool together, sticking close by each other's side as they enjoyed some adult beverages—she chose champagne while he picked beer—and splashed around with a few of her other friends.