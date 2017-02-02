As Beyoncé stunned the world with the unexpected announcement that she is expecting again (with twins!), the star's famous mama Tina Knowles took to social media to celebrate her older daughter's milestone with an admission of her own.

"I don't have to keep the secret anymore," she wrote to fans on Wednesday. After all, when you're Beyoncé Knowles, the stakes are sky-high in the secrets department. However, if there's one person who has mastered the art of breaking her own news, it's also the expectant star and her inner circle.