Perhaps Swift will trot Malik out onstage at Club Nomadic Saturday. While filming their music video, she gushed about her friend, saying, "It's amazing when you get to work with people who you hang out with, because the question of 'will we get along' is already answered. Like, 'Yeah, we'll get along—it's Zayn. We hang out. Like, it's fine.' And he's also incredibly talented, and I feel very lucky to get to do this song that I'm really proud of with him. It's been amazing."

Other musicians performing in Houston ahead of Super Bowl LI include The Chainsmokers, Snoop Dogg, Sam Hunt, Bruno Mars and Solange Knowles. Prior to kickoff, Luke Bryan will sing the National Anthem, while Hamilton's Jasmine Cephas Jones, Renée Elise Goldsberry and Phillipa Soo will sing "America the Beautiful." Lady Gaga will headline the Pepsi Halftime Show.