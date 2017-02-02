While rehearsing for DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night, Taylor Swift gave a solo performance of "I Don't Wanna Live Forever," her duet with Malik for the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack. Swift's upcoming concert is part of her multi-year AT&T deal, which she signed two months ago.
Wearing a black turtleneck and red pants, the 27-year-old singer-songwriter strummed her guitar for an acoustic rendition of the song; she shared a snippet via her official YouTube page.
Saturday's party—the night before Super Bowl LI—is an invitation-only event.
Perhaps Swift will trot Malik out onstage at Club Nomadic Saturday. While filming their music video, she gushed about her friend, saying, "It's amazing when you get to work with people who you hang out with, because the question of 'will we get along' is already answered. Like, 'Yeah, we'll get along—it's Zayn. We hang out. Like, it's fine.' And he's also incredibly talented, and I feel very lucky to get to do this song that I'm really proud of with him. It's been amazing."
Other musicians performing in Houston ahead of Super Bowl LI include The Chainsmokers, Snoop Dogg, Sam Hunt, Bruno Mars and SolangeKnowles. Prior to kickoff, Luke Bryan will sing the National Anthem, while Hamilton's Jasmine Cephas Jones, Renée Elise Goldsberry and Phillipa Soo will sing "America the Beautiful." Lady Gaga will headline the Pepsi Halftime Show.
Whether Mother Monster will bring out any special guests is anyone's guess. "I don't want to say anything or give anything away specifically about what you will see during the Halftime Show, because I don't want to ruin the surprise for everyone else," Gaga said during a recent interview with Boston's Mix 104.1 radio show. "But I will tell you that it's going to be fantastic."
FOX and FOX Sports Go will broadcast Super Bowl LI at 6:30 p.m. ET Sunday.
Your information may be shared with other NBCUniversal businesses and used to better tailor our services and advertising to you. For more details about how we use your information, see our Privacy Policy. If you are located outside of the U.S., your information may be transferred to, processed and used in the U.S.