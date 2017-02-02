Chance The Rapper, William Bell, Sturgill Simpson and Grammy winners Gary Clark Jr. and Little Big Town have been added to the lineup of performers for the 2017 Grammy Awards.

Chance is nominated for five awards, including Best New Artist and Best Rap Song, in which he has three tracks in the running—his own, "No Problem," plus Kanye West's "Ultralight Beam," which features Chance, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin and The-Dream, and "Famous," which features Chance and Rihanna.

Simpson is nominated for Album Of The Year and Best Country Album for A Sailor's Guide to Earth. Bell is nominated for Best Traditional R&B Performance and Best Americana Album for This Is Where I Live.

"Honored that the @RecordingAcad asked us to perform at the #GRAMMYs. Looking forward to celebrating," Little Big Town tweeted Thursday.