Tamron Hall will always have a friend in Al Roker.
Following news that his longtime co-host officially exited her posts at NBC and MSNBC, the weatherman kicked off Today's Take on Thursday with a special message for his colleague.
"As some of you may have heard by now, our good friend Tamron Hall has decided to leave NBC News," he began. "Personally, Tamron has been not just a co-host here on Today's Take for the past three years, but a good friend to not just me, but to all of us here, and we want to wish her nothing but the best, much continued success and cannot wait to see what her next chapter is."
"She's going to rock it no matter what she does," frequent co-host Sheinelle Jones added.
"Absolutely," Roker affirmed.
Peter Kramer/NBC/NBC NewsWire via Getty Images
NBC confirmed Wednesday that the Emmy winner's contract expired this month and Tuesday was her last day working as an anchor on both networks. Hall hosted an eponymous show on MSNBC and joined the Today team in 2014. "Tamron is an exceptional journalist, we valued and enjoyed her work at TODAY and MSNBC and hoped that she would decide to stay," a statement from the company read. "We are disappointed that she has chosen to leave, but we wish her all the best."
"The last ten years have been beyond anything I could have imagined, and I'm grateful. I'm also very excited about the next chapter," Hall said in a statement. "To all my great colleagues, I will miss you and I will be rooting for you."
NBC also confirmed that Roker will continue to co-host the 9 a.m. hour until "a new morning lineup begins in the Fall of 2017." In early January, the company announced former Fox News host Megyn Kelly will be joining the network to host her own Sunday night news magazine and a daytime show, though the time of the latter program has not yet been confirmed.
