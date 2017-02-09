Getty Images
There's always a first for everything.
From Beyoncé and Kelly Clarkson to Kanye West and Keith Urban, more than a few talented musicians have been able to call themselves Grammy winners for several years.
But before these music veterans possibly earn a new trophy at Sunday night's 2017 Grammy Awards, does anyone remember the very first time they won big?
Lucky for you, we're looking back at the exact nights a few stars won their first award at music's biggest night.
From tearful acceptance speeches to unforgettable reactions (yes, some really were shocked), relive the special moments below.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Adele, 2009
Best Female Pop Vocal Performance for "Chasing Pavements" and Best New Artist
Kanye West and Estelle had the honors of handing out the Best New Artist trophy to the "Chasing Pavements" singer. What came next was one of Adele's many signature speeches. "Thank you so much. I'm going to cry," she shared before giving a shout out to her fellow nominees. "Duffy I love you. Jonas Brothers, I love you as well. "
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Miranda Lambert, 2011
Best Female Country Vocal Performance for "The House That Built Me"
After beating out LeAnn Rimes, Jewel, Gretchen Wilson and Carrie Underwood, Miranda was overcome with emotion. "First Grammy performance ever. First Grammy ever," she shared. "Thank you so much for loving the lyrics to this song. They mean the world to me and I know that everyone can relate to it."
Frank Micelotta/Getty Images
Beyoncé, 2004
Best R&B Song for "Crazy in Love," Best Rap/Sung Collaboration for "Crazy in Love," Best Female R&B Vocal Performance for "Dangerously in Love," Best Contemporary R&B Album for Dangerously in Love and Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group With Vocals for "The Closer I Get to You"
Gwen Stefani had the privilege to hand out one of Beyoncé's many awards including Best Contemporary R&B album. "Wow, performing was enough for me. I'm just so honored," she explained while giving thanks to Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams. "This was my first record as a solo artist and I want to thank everyone involved."
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Keith Urban, 2006
Best Male Country Vocal Performance for "You'll Think of Me"
Soon after performing onstage with Carrie Underwood, the former American Idol judge would accept his first Grammy trophy. The night also marked one of the first public appearances for Keith and his then girlfriend Nicole Kidman.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Rihanna, 2008
Best Rap/Sung Collaboration for "Umbrella"
Taylor Swift announced the winner in this highly competitive category that included Chris Brown, Keyshia Cole, Akon and Snoop Dogg. Ultimately, Rihanna and Jay Z took home the prize together for their smash-hit single. "Dad, I know I promised you I would give you my first Grammy, but we might have to fight for this one," she joked. "Mom, dad, my two brothers, Barbados I love you. We got one."
Michael Caulfield/WireImage.com
Kelly Clarkson, 2006
Best Female Pop Vocal Performance for "Since U Been Gone" and Best Pop Vocal Album for Breakaway
Alicia Keys and Stevie Wonder were able to give the American Idol star her first Grammys trophy. Once she took the stage, the pop star became overwhelmed with gratitude. "I'm terrible at speaking when I cry so sorry. Thank you for everyone that has supported me in the past year," she shared. "I'm sorry I'm crying again on national television."
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Carrie Underwood, 2007
Best New Artist and Best Female Country Vocal Performance for "Jesus Take the Wheel"
"This is absolutely unbelievable," the American Idol winner shared with the audience after winning Best New Artist. "I love country music first of all. I'm going to start from the top. Thank you God...Anybody that had to do with this album and the blessed year I've had, thank you."
Frank Micelotta/Getty Images
Kanye West, 2005
Best R&B Song for "You Don't Know My Name," Best Rap Song for "Jesus Walks" and Best Rap Album for The College Dropout
"You might as well get the music ready because this is going to take a while," Kanye began in his acceptance speech for Best Rap Album. "If you have the opportunity to play this game of life, you need to appreciate every moment. A lot of people don't appreciate their moment until it's passed."
He continued, "Right now it's my time and my moment thanks to the fans, thanks to the accident, thanks to the God...everyone who has helped me. I plan to celebrate and scream and pop champagne every chance I get because I'm at the Grammy's baby."
