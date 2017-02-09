There's always a first for everything.

From Beyoncé and Kelly Clarkson to Kanye West and Keith Urban, more than a few talented musicians have been able to call themselves Grammy winners for several years.

But before these music veterans possibly earn a new trophy at Sunday night's 2017 Grammy Awards, does anyone remember the very first time they won big?

Lucky for you, we're looking back at the exact nights a few stars won their first award at music's biggest night.

From tearful acceptance speeches to unforgettable reactions (yes, some really were shocked), relive the special moments below.