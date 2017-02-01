Just when we thought Beyoncécouldn't top herself.

Earlier today, the music superstar took to Instagram with one incredible announcement—she's pregnant... with twins! "We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters," the caption, alongside an artistic photo of a lingerie-clad Queen Bey cradling her baby bump, read in part.

Within seconds, the Beyhive erupted with excitement, and surprise to absolutely no one on planet Earth, the likes and comments came rolling in. So fast in fact, that less than eight hours after sharing the incredible news, Bey broke the record for the most liked Instagram snapshot of all time.

She edged out Selena Gomez for the title, as more than 6.6 million people have liked Bey's photo and nearly 345,000 have shared their well wishes in the comment section.