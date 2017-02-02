From the cannibalism to the cavlier humor about cannibalism, there's just something about Santa Clarita Diet that you may not be ready for.

Zombies on TV have gone from slow and terrifying (The Walking Dead) to quippy & occasionally moody (iZombie) to hilariously carefree in Netflix's Santa Clarita Diet, which stars Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant as a suburban married couple who suddenly find themselves with an interesting problem.

That interesting problem? Sheila (Barrymore) now appears to be a zombie, and can only eat human flesh. Fortunately, she has the world's most supportive husband, so at least her marriage doesn't appear to be in immediate danger, and their realty careers also seem solid for the moment (once they can get past some really inconvenient vomiting). Unfortunately, their teenage daughter is not prepared to deal with her mother eating humans. Oh yeah, Sheila has to start eating humans now. So all is not well.