Haven't you heard? The '90s are having a major sartorial moment.
There are few apparel brands that epitomize what it was like to be a '90s kid quite like Gap. The image of their big, block-lettered logo across the front of your (and every one of your friends') fleece hoodie is permanently ingrained in your mind. Well, the retailer is back—not like they ever left—with a cool, new commercial featuring the offspring of the celebs who starred in their 1990 ad campaigns.
On her favorite '90s revival trend... "I'm really into the oversized denim jacket look with high-waisted pants and a cropped shirt. But not the newer, fitted cropped shirts, the old-school, baggier style."
On the vintage Gap piece she just dug up... "I was looking through my closet the other day looking for old Gap stuff—because I knew I had some cool vintage pieces—and I actually found a pair of black capri pants. I've been rocking those recently and I'm totally in love with them again."
On shooting with the "Generation Gap" clan... "It was honestly one of the most fun days I've ever had shooting something like that—it was just really cool. We all became quite good friends that day. It's cool to be able to connect with people who have a similar perspective you have."
On wearing the exact jacket her mom, Demi, wore in her 1990 ad... "It was really cool to see her in that photo, and how she rocked it. I had a great moment of nostalgia and appreciation in realizing cool styles that looked so great and were so fashionable then still work today. I think that's one of my favorite things about Gap. They're not trying to outdo themselves or go with what's trendy, they've always had such classic pieces that I think really work for any generation."
On her favorite '90s fashion icon... "Honestly, what's funny is Naomi [Campbell] was one of my favorites when I was a kid because my mom and her were friends. So when we would travel and go see the shows, I was totally obsessed with Naomi and would run around with her. She'd basically babysit me at all the shows and drag me around. I was just in awe."
On the best fashion advice her mom's ever given her... "It's all just about being yourself. If you're ever wearing something you're not comfortable in, or it just doesn't make you feel good about yourself, that's going to show. You should never try and dress for someone else or dress in a way you don't feel beautiful—whether that's in a ball gown or a pair of pajamas.
