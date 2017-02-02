Haven't you heard? The '90s are having a major sartorial moment.

There are few apparel brands that epitomize what it was like to be a '90s kid quite like Gap. The image of their big, block-lettered logo across the front of your (and every one of your friends') fleece hoodie is permanently ingrained in your mind. Well, the retailer is back—not like they ever left—with a cool, new commercial featuring the offspring of the celebs who starred in their 1990 ad campaigns.

Model Lizzy Jagger (daughter of Jerry Hall), artist Coco Gordon (daughter of Kim Gordon), actor Evan Ross (son of Diana Ross), DJ TJ Mizell (son of Jam Master Jay), singer Chelsea Tyler (daughter of Steven Tyler) and singer Rumer Willis (daughter of Demi Moore) all came together with Naomi Campbell to shoot this legendary new ad.

Because we just had to know more about the experience, her favorite '90s revival trends and the best advice she's ever received from mom, check out our exclusive interview with Rumer herself.

And make note the collection will be available, in stores, on Feb. 7th.