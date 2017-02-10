4 Moments We Realized Beyoncé Wasn't a Superhuman

There are certain moments in a person's life that mark a loss of innocence that change them forever and completely reshape how they view the world.

They say you should never meet your idols, because you may be underwhelmed by their presence or the experience as a whole, and they may be right.

But what they don't prepare you for is when you suddenly realize that your idols aren't perfect and, just like you, have flaws.

And while we can all recall the come-to-Jesus moment we had when we first came to terms with the fact that the only (and only) Beyoncé isn't a superhuman, all members of the BeyHive have experienced this phase of fandom at their own pace.

So, with all due respect, let's investigate the many times we were forced to accept that even Queen Bey has her moments: