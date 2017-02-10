4 Moments We Realized Beyoncé Wasn't a Superhuman

There are certain moments in a person's life that mark a loss of innocence that change them forever and completely reshape how they view the world.
They say you should never meet your idols, because you may be underwhelmed by their presence or the experience as a whole, and they may be right.
But what they don't prepare you for is when you suddenly realize that your idols aren't perfect and, just like you, have flaws.
And while we can all recall the come-to-Jesus moment we had when we first came to terms with the fact that the only (and only) Beyoncé isn't a superhuman, all members of the BeyHive have experienced this phase of fandom at their own pace.
So, with all due respect, let's investigate the many times we were forced to accept that even Queen Bey has her moments:
Splash News
The Elevator Phase: Let's just come out and say it, this was a dark time for the Carter and Knowles families. Make no mistake about it, the argument between Jay Z, Solange and Bey showed us an insider's glimpse into the dynamic between the power couple and her family members. They say ignorance is bliss, and in this instance, they'd be right. Even after a formal statement and several happy family photos trying to prove that the three were back to normal, it was hard to accept that all was right in their worlds from then on.
Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Parkwood Entertainment
The Fertility Phase: Yes, Bey's currently expecting twins with her husband of nearly 10 years, but she previously opened up about her struggles to become a mother (prior to having Blue Ivy Carter) in her HBO documentary Life Is But a Dream. The Grammy winner opened up about suffering a miscarriage calling it the "saddest thing" she'd ever been through. She also shared that right after learning from the doctor that there was no longer a heartbeat, she went into the studio and "recorded the saddest song I've ever written in my life…and it was the best form of therapy for me." Cut to several years later, Bey and Jay were blessed with their first daughter and will soon be welcoming two little ones into the world.
AP Photo/Mark Humphrey
The Super Bowl Phase Pt. 1: No question about it, Bey shut s--t down at the Super Bowl in 2013. The singing was on point, the dancing was outta this world and the power even went out because Mrs. Carter's performance was just too hot to handle. But a day after the show, photos surfaced showing Bey dancing in less-than-all-her-glory. That's right, a slew of unflattering photos of Yoncé do exist—especially when she's dancing a million miles a minute—and the internet couldn't get enough. Give her a break, people!
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
The Super Bowl Phase Pt. 2: Bruno Mars and Coldplay's Chris Martin couldn't dim her star power during her second Super Bowl performance, so you know she wasn't about to let a minor dancing mishap get in her way! During a blink-and-you-may-have-missed-it moment, Bey squatted into a dance move and nearly lost her balance. But, like a true professional, she propped herself right back up as if nothing ever went down in the first place. If that's not skill, we don't know what is.
But let's not harp on all the things that made Bey seem more human over the years, she's still an incomparable, uncontested, self-proclaimed D-I-V-A and goddess among us mere mortals.
Besides, as Beyoncé once exclaimed, "perfection is a disease of a nation."