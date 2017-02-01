Alicia Keys rocks her au naturel look like nobody's business, but would you ever dare to go bare?

That's the question E! News' very own Zuri Hall posed during her appearance on The Talk Wednesday. Zuri and the co-hosts weighed the pros and cons of going makeup free in public, and their answers might surprise you.

As for how long Sara Gilbert could go without mascara or bronzer, she claims, "I'd go 23 hours, like the moment I leave here until the start of the next taping. I think [Alicia] is so amazing, she's so gorgeous. If I took my makeup off and I looked like her, I would never wear makeup. I feel like I shouldn't need to wear makeup, but I do feel a little insecure on TV."