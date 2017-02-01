"We needed to put the monster in the water," Rothenberg tells E! News. "We needed the audience to see what was coming for our heroes."

Thanks, we guess, for that horrifying imagery. According to what Alie said at the end of season three, the full meltdown of all of Earth's remaining nuclear power plants is still about six months away, but that obviously doesn't make it less of a problem.

"It's way on the other side of the world right now, but it's making its way towards our heroes," Rothenberg says. "Every second of every day its getting closer, and really, this entire season could have a clock on it. I think the ticking clock is something that will never be too far from the front burner, because they have six months, and then they have two months, and then they have two days, and then they have two seconds, and then it comes."