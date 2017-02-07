A Day in the Fabulous Life of Blue Ivy Carter

Beyonce.com; E! Illustration
What would you give to be one Blue Ivy Carter?
It's an odd proposal, sure. After all, she's a a five-year-old. But she's easily the most awesome, and most blessed, five-year-old around. She has style for days, she's vibrant and outgoing, and she lives a true life of luxury that most of us couldn't even dream up. There's a reason she has dedicated web sites, Instagram fan accounts and more think pieces than the Internet can keep straight.
So, what is it really like to be Blue Ivy? Well, we're not entirely sure. She's a celebrity's kid, not the actual celebrity, after all. But thanks to some carefully crafted Instagram posts, sightings and website updates coming straight from mom Beyoncé, we have a pretty good idea of how she fills her days. And, more importantly, with the level of glamour she's encircled with on a regular basis. And, sure, maybe we used our imagination a little bit, but let's just say the real thing is probably even better.
8:00 a.m. Wake up, figure out what part of the world I am in. I travel a lot, and sometimes I get that feeling where I open my eyes and it takes a second to register what room this is. Am I in a Tribeca loft? A Pacific Palisades spread? On vacation?
8:30 a.m. Pick out my outfit for the day. Am I going to wear my $860 Gucci denim jacket? Or what about my $665 Gucci rose dress? Or my $440 Gucci silk ruffled shirt? Let's actually go for a mix of high-and-low fashion, a skill I learned from the true master: My mom. After all, I know a good bargain when I see one, even with all those designer duds.
8:45 a.m. I throw on my Lemonade-print dress, to provide subtle shade towards my haters, show support for my mom in a fully symbolic fashion, and fuel the conspiracy flames for all the bloggers who think that everything has a meaning. (It does.)
9:00 a.m. Breakfast time! My mom and dad snuck out to have an early-morning date at Gjelina today, which means I get a break from all that 22 Days Vegan stuff. Grandma Tina is here to cook for me, and she decides to whip up a recipe from Auntie Gwen's new book, It's All Easy.
9:05 a.m. But first, I can never have my homemade granola and avocado toast without someone reading me the book's dedication. Did you know I received a shoutout alongside my friends Frankie and Olive Barrymore-Kopelman, Sparrow and Harlow Richie-Madden and the Seinfelds? I may not know much about putting together an Acai bowl from scratch, but my vibrant and youthful spirit helped remind Auntie Gwen about the true meaning of cooking for your family.
11:00 a.m. My mom gets home from breakfast and we realize we didn't coordinate any parts of our outfits today! We quickly run back to our respective closets to grab a flower crown. Phew, that was close!
12:00 p.m. Playtime! I may be destined for musical greatness, what with my genes and unproven but pretty much guaranteed future prowess, but that doesn't mean I don't get to have a little fun. I'm usually touring the world with my mom and dad, yachting around the Mediterranean and whatnot, so whenever I'm in LA I try to get in a little kid time. Up first: A hangout with Apple Martin. Maybe we'll go to Auntie GP's house, maybe we'll put on a lemonade stand in the Palisades, or maybe my dad will take us to an ice cream truck to help us feel like regular kids.
3:00 p.m. I say goodbye to Apple and Moses so that I can get ready for my daily photo shoot. I love being on my mom's Instagram and website! It may seem silly for a child my age to be professionally documented at such a frequency, but have you seen me? You'd do it too, if you were my mom.
6:00 p.m. Packing, packing, packing. My parents do their best to keep me on a regular schedule for school, but whenever there's a break, it's party time! First up: A little getaway to Paris. We'll (private) jet over to the City of Lights, so that I can check out the Eiffel Tower, one of my favorite landmarks. I'll also take a private tour of the Louvre—with a few stops for some selfies next to the Mona Lisa, of course.
7:00 p.m. Pizza night. But at our house, that doesn't mean popping in a DiGiorno. It means flying in a fresh pie from Lucali, our favorite Brooklyn establishment. Don't ask us how we do it: It just happens.
8:00 p.m. A quick helicopter ride before bed. When we're in New York, it's our preferred mode of transportation on the way to the Hamptons, but I love it so much that sometimes the occasion calls for a little bit of high-flying fun.
9:00 p.m. Even Blue Ivy needs her beauty rest, especially when tomorrow is Paris Day.