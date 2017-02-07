A Day in the Fabulous Life of Blue Ivy Carter

What would you give to be one Blue Ivy Carter?

It's an odd proposal, sure. After all, she's a a five-year-old. But she's easily the most awesome, and most blessed, five-year-old around. She has style for days, she's vibrant and outgoing, and she lives a true life of luxury that most of us couldn't even dream up. There's a reason she has dedicated web sites, Instagram fan accounts and more think pieces than the Internet can keep straight.

So, what is it really like to be Blue Ivy? Well, we're not entirely sure. She's a celebrity's kid, not the actual celebrity, after all. But thanks to some carefully crafted Instagram posts, sightings and website updates coming straight from mom Beyoncé, we have a pretty good idea of how she fills her days. And, more importantly, with the level of glamour she's encircled with on a regular basis. And, sure, maybe we used our imagination a little bit, but let's just say the real thing is probably even better.