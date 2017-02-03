"I think this is Atlanta's year, I'm actually rooting for them bc one of my best friends...Hi Matt Lanter from NBC's Timeless...is a die hard fan and wears his Falcons jersey to my house even when we're going to a nice dinner on a Friday night. Falcons win 42-38."

-Jason Kennedy, E! News

"I am rooting for New England Patriots because my brother Brock has an unhealthy obsession with [Tom] Brady! Lol and plus I love Giselle of course!"

-Olivia Pierson, WAGS

"I'd like to see Atlanta finally have their turn. Patriots have won so many super bowls already. But sign me up for any super bowl party as long as there's buffalo wings."

-Christine Evangelista, The Arrangement

"I think and hope the Falcons win because I'm tired of the Pats, and it's time for the 'Dirty Bird' to RISE UP!"

-Michael Vartan, The Arrangement

"Patriots will destroy the Falcons. There is no competing with the Belicheck/Brady machine. Those two are the football GOATs of the century."

-Terry Dubrow, Botched

"In terms of who I want to win and why, being a Boston native, I obviously want the Patriots to win. I've been to every Super Bowl since Tom Brady won his first year and I'm excited and eager to see him win a fifth ring this year. Regardless, he is the #goat...as is Coach Belichick. And lastly and most importantly, to watch Roger Goodell have to present him the Lombardi Trophy, I have a feeling he will magically get the flu or something."

-Maria Menounos, E! News