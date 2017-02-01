Whether you're pregnant or not, you'll definitely feel sexy.

Whether you want to look (Sasha) fierce for your significant other or you want to give your love something they'll feel sexy in, rest assured that this look is Bey-approved. That's like the ultimate validation, right?

Sitting pretty in a flower bed, the expectant mother of twins took to Instagram to flaunt her growing belly in a burgundy Agent Provocateur underwired bra and high-waisted, powder-blue Liviara panties (which, by the way, ring in under $100). The colorful combo is at both times sophisticated—with the scalloped edges of the cups—and saccharine, featuring satin ruffles on bottom.

Beyoncé didn't just bless the world with baby news today , she just set the standard for everyone's go-to Valentine's Day gift: lingerie.

A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?

Translate to English >

Translate to English >

Translate to English >

Translate to English >

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?

Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?

Do you want to go to the German edition?

Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?

Do you want to go to the French edition?

Nós especializamos nosso site para sua região! Você gostaria de ir para E! Online Brasil?

We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Brazilian edition?

¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?

We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?

Yes!

Yes!

Yes!

Yes!

Ja !

Yes!

Oui!

Yes!

Sim!

Yes!

¡Si!

Yes!

✕