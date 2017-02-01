Sure, Taylor Swift is a pop superstar, but that doesn't mean she can't get excited hearing her music on the radio for the first time!

The "Style" songstress and BFF Gigi Hadid just so happened to be hanging out when "I Don't Wanna Live Forever," Swift's latest hit collab with Hadid's boyfriend Zayn Malik, began playing in the car. Pumped to finally hear the track playing on the airwaves, Taylor pulled out her camera and began filming the duo's reaction, which was shared to YouTube on Wednesday.

What ensued is pure magic.

In the nearly-minute long video, Taylor and Gigi jam out to the song, clearly freaking out over the awesome moment. The supermodel knows every word to the song, and the pair trades off lip-syncing Zayn and Taylor's verses.