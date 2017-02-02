Put your game faces on because it's almost time for Super Bowl Sunday.
Whether you watch ESPN's SportsCenter night after night or this is your first football game of the season, chances are your schedules are free this weekend for one of the biggest athletic events of the year.
But before the New England Patriots take on the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium in Texas, thousands of Americans will be preparing for their viewing and watch parties.
As you head to the store for party supplies, outfits and food—may we suggest recipes from Chrissy Teigen and Ayesha Curry's cookbook?—we're giving you a guide to ensure you come out the big winner Sunday night.
Get ready to score some points with your special guests with our party guide below.
Whether you are hitting the local bar or a friend's house, you got to look your best even on a Sunday afternoon. Alyssa Milano teamed up with Fanatics for a line of fashion-forward T-shirts that aren't your average team store looks. Levi's has NFL denim trucker jackets in most football teams. Celebrities love items from Junk Food that feature a wide variety of sport designs. And for those who simply want to be comfy while showing some team spirit, can we recommend the NFL Comfy Throws better known as Snuggies? Yes, you can still eat and drink in this attire.
Food & Drinks
After following your favorite celebrity's cookbook recipes, what can you do with all the grub? We have some ideas. Tervis has plenty of NFL themed mugs, wine glasses, sippy cups and more to choose from. Picnic Time has their NFL engraved appetizer serving set that will have fans oohing and awing as they grab the chips and dip. And while you're watching commercials, provide some customized M&Ms in NFL dispensers for guests.
Party Necessities
Every party must have a photo booth. Luckily, Party City has the perfect set of decorations and props for your Sunday Instagram and Snapchat profile. Before Luke Bryan and Lady Gaga take to the stage, pump up your guests by playing their biggest songs through The Duo that can blast your music loud and proud from your iPhone. Speaking of this year's performances, what better way to say goodbye to your guests than with a party favor? And by party favor, we mean tickets to Luke Bryan's Kill the Lights Tour.
Wait, shouldn't guests be giving you a present? Thank goodness for booze from fellow country artist Kenny Chesney.