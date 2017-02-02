Put your game faces on because it's almost time for Super Bowl Sunday.

Whether you watch ESPN's SportsCenter night after night or this is your first football game of the season, chances are your schedules are free this weekend for one of the biggest athletic events of the year.

But before the New England Patriots take on the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium in Texas, thousands of Americans will be preparing for their viewing and watch parties.

As you head to the store for party supplies, outfits and food—may we suggest recipes from Chrissy Teigen and Ayesha Curry's cookbook?—we're giving you a guide to ensure you come out the big winner Sunday night.

Get ready to score some points with your special guests with our party guide below.