Ruby Rose Loved Getting Elbowed in the Face by Keanu Reeves

If ya gonna get elbowed in the face by someone while shooting an action flick, Keanu Reeves is a pretty good bragging chip, don't ya think?
Just ask Ruby Rose.
The Aussie actress, 30, has an epic fight sequence with Reeves, 52, in John Wick: Chapter 2, a follow-up to the actor's mega box office hit John Wick.
"I got a little nick, which I was so proud of," Rose tells me as she points to her left cheekbone. "I got an elbow in the head by Keanu, which I will love forever."
A car, on the other hand, wasn't so lucky.
"I ripped the steering wheel off the steering column, which was kind of fun," Reeves recalled.
He ripped a steering wheel of its steering column?!
"It was so violent," Reeves said with a devilish grin, adding, "I had a steering wheel in my hand!"
Common plays one of Rose's ruthless sidekicks. "I remember specifically Keanu, I kept doing forearm block and forearm block in the same place and I was bruised up," the Oscar winning musician-actor said. "But I didn't want to let him know."
We're sure Keanu would have understood.
Reeves admits that the shoot left him "exhausted" and sore. Many nights, he said, were spent recovering with "cold water, hot water, ice packs, some pills and maybe a glass of red."
But it's all worth it.
"For me, it's not just the action," Reeves said. "It's the story. It's the character. And I love doing it. So as long as I can do it, I will do it."
John Wick: Chapter 2 is in theaters on Friday, Feb. 10.