Ruby Rose Loved Getting Elbowed in the Face by Keanu Reeves

If ya gonna get elbowed in the face by someone while shooting an action flick, Keanu Reeves is a pretty good bragging chip, don't ya think?

Just ask Ruby Rose.

The Aussie actress, 30, has an epic fight sequence with Reeves, 52, in John Wick: Chapter 2, a follow-up to the actor's mega box office hit John Wick.

"I got a little nick, which I was so proud of," Rose tells me as she points to her left cheekbone. "I got an elbow in the head by Keanu, which I will love forever."

A car, on the other hand, wasn't so lucky.