Oh, baby! Or should we say…babies!

Beyoncé announced on Instagram Wednesday that she and husband Jay Z are expecting twins, adding two new babies to their family of three.

The singer showed off her pregnant belly in a photo with the caption, "We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters."

This means Beyoncé and Jay Z's daughter Blue Ivy Carter will now have siblings! The duo's daughter just turned five last month and is now on track to become a big sister.