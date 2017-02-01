The apocalypse is upon us once again.

The world already ended once on The 100, and now it's about to end a second time. As we learned in the season three finale last year, the remaining nuclear power stations are melting down, and soon the earth will be overtaken by radiation...again.

"I thought it was a cool idea to tell an apocalypse within an apocalyptic story," executive producer Jason Rothenberg tells E! News about his decision to end the world that had already ended once. "One of the things I think we do on the show is put our characters in harder and harder situations. I think ultimately facing certain death is the final obstacle, and how they respond to that death sentence to me is interesting and revealing of character."

Let's just say that not everyone is going to handle their impending death via radiation very well at all.