Snookiand JWoww aren't the Jersey Shore party girls they used to be.
The reality TV besties, who found fame on the classic MTV series, recently caught up with E! News about life after the Shore. Both Snooki (née Nicole Polizzi) and JWoww (Jenni Farley) are happily married with two kids of their own, and from the looks of it, they wouldn't change a thing.
"This is our life now," JWoww dished, snuggling her little girl Meilani. "It's kind of crazy from six, seven years ago. But this is our daily life, our daughters are our No. 1 fans and our No. 1 supporters, and I think it's the best when we get to film with them."
The hilarious duo starred in their own reality TV show post-Jersey Shore and are now taking their onscreen talents to Awesomeness TV for a new digital series called Moms With Attitude.
"I think we've always wanted to be moms, we just didn't know the right time because obviously we were crazy and insane," Snooki reflected with Giovanna sitting on her lap.
"So we weren't really ready to have kids, but you're never really ready until you have them," Snooki added.
JWoww agreed that she too has come a long way since becoming a mom. "I was someone that didn't have patience and I was very, almost OCD," she explained, later adding, "You have to have patience and come to the fact that you will never be on time for anything ever again."
The proud mama went on, "Your kids will always come first, and I actually don't like going out. I'd rather spend my Friday and Saturday nights with my children, watching Rapunzel or Tangled."
As for the moment when their little girls, both 2-years-old, hope to spend their summers at the Jersey Shore, Snooki and JWoww are ready. Snooki told us, "The girls are best friends. They will grow up together, they're probably going to kill us, do what we did, but we're prepared."
For now, though, Snooki and JWoww are focused on the present, and for one of the best friends, that means more family planning. JWoww shared her hubby Roger Mathews is "getting snipped at the end of the month," but Snooki is more than ready to expand her family of four with Jionni LaValle.
"I want two more so I think we're going to try sooner than later," Snooki dished. "I'd like two more boys if that could happen. I don't want another [daughter.] She's too much!"
For more laughs from Snooki and JWoww, watch the rest of our interview in the videos above!