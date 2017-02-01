Blac Chyna Poses Nude in Body Paint and Dubs Herself "Queen"

Two and a half months after giving birth, Blac Chyna is daring to bare it all—namely her confidence.

The glamour model and nail salon owner posted on her Instagram page Wednesday photos of herself wearing nothing but white and green body paint markings. They mark the most revealing pics Chyna has posted since she gave birth to daughter Dream, her second child and first with fiancée Rob Kardashian, in November.

She captioned one NSFW pic "Queen" and the other, "History." Wednesday marked the start of Black History Month in the United States.