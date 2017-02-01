Amid her ongoing divorce drama with estranged husband Tarek El Moussa, Christina El Moussa has found new love.

The Flip or Flop star was spotted by In Touch magazine with her boyfriend Gary Anderson, who is a contractor. Although the HGTV couple announced their split in mid-December, the two had been secretly separated for eight months, giving them plenty of time to move on. Both Tarek and Christina admitted to People magazine that they had been seeing other people.

"We decided to separate while we reevaluated the next steps in our married life," the former couple told People magazine. "We believed this was in the best interests of the children and the best way to determine a path forward."

They continued, "We have both dated other people following the separation, but neither of us is ready to announce anything in terms of another relationship."