Instagram
For decades Beyoncé has been at the top of her game, taking haters to task and showcasing her incomparable talents for the world to see.
And while the Grammy winner has spent much of her life in front of the cameras, she's also climbed to the top with a slew of milestone moments over her career.
Whether it was her first time appearing on television, her first song as a solo artist after Destiny's Child or the very first time that she debuted her baby bump, the world is her stage.
So, without further ado, let's take a trip down memory lane and revisit all of the many firsts we've had the pleasure of witnessing from the one and only Queen Bey.
First Television Appearance: At just 12 years old, back in 1993, Bey joined five other girls in the band Girls Tyme on the ever-popular show, Star Search. The ladies ultimately lost the competition to the all-male group Skeleton Crew, but we know who came out on top in the end. Who run the world?!
First TRL Appearance: Let's take it back, way back to May 1, 2001, when the ladies of Destiny's Child showed up to the New York City studios in—what else—matching rodeo ensembles for their debut on the hit countdown show. And while the girl group had originally called in a year prior, they didn't make their way in person until 2001. Cut to one year later, Jay Z and Beyoncé graced the stage as a duo to introduce their single "Crazy in Love" to the world. Ah, memories.
First Foray into Film: First came the lead role in Carmen: A Hip Hopera back in May of 2001 and then came the memorable role of Foxy Cleopatra in the hit Austin Powers in Goldmember flick more than a year later. Bey's powerful and fun performance stole nearly every scene she was in with Mike Myers and gave viewers a taste of things to come.
First Grammys: While Destiny's Child made waves when they won their first Grammy in 2001, for Best R&B Performance By a Duo or Group With Vocal for "Say My Name," Bey came to win all on her own in 2004 for her debut album, Dangerously in Love. In fact, she took home 5 Grammys that night for her solo work. Cut to 2016…Yoncé is currently the most-nominated woman in Grammy history and is the first artist to be nominated in four genres in the same year. Not too bad, right?
First Super Bowl: Yep, you read that right. Our girl B hasn't performed at the Halftime Show just once, that's just for
chumps incredibly talented people. Back in 2013, Bey paid tribute to her D.C. roots by having Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland join her onstage at the Superdome in New Orleans while she headlined the show. Between the reunion, the dance moves and the power going out, it's safe to say that her performance was one for the books. And when you're as good as Bey, you get asked back…In 2016, the "Hold Up" singer joined Coldplay and Bruno Mars for yet another fun-filled show.
First Pregnancy Announcement: The year was 2011, the month was August and the world was just not ready for what they were about to learn. Bey debuted her baby bump while making a red carpet appearance for the award show shortly before performing her single "Love on Top." Who could forget Kanye West cheering on Jay while his wife sang on stage? Who could forget Lady Gaga (as Joe Calderone, of course) applauding the pregnant star? Who could forget Bey rubbing her belly in that one-shouldered orange gown? No one.
First Time We Saw Her Wedding: Bey and Jay tied the knot at their Tribeca home on April 4, 2008 but didn't give fans a glimpse inside her very special wedding day until 2011 when she displayed clips for fans to see in her HBO documentary Beyoncé: Life Is But a Dream.
Years late, but well worth the wait.