For decades Beyoncé has been at the top of her game, taking haters to task and showcasing her incomparable talents for the world to see.

And while the Grammy winner has spent much of her life in front of the cameras, she's also climbed to the top with a slew of milestone moments over her career.

Whether it was her first time appearing on television, her first song as a solo artist after Destiny's Child or the very first time that she debuted her baby bump, the world is her stage.

So, without further ado, let's take a trip down memory lane and revisit all of the many firsts we've had the pleasure of witnessing from the one and only Queen Bey.