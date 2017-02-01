First, we must mention Bieber has been in the game a bit longer than The Weeknd, making his pop debut in 2009 with "One Time," which kick-started his fame. The Weeknd's first single "House of Balloons" was released in 2010, but he didn't grab our attention until 2011.

Whether a few years makes a huge difference or not is up to you; nonetheless, the musicians are neck and neck in some of the biggest areas of comparison. For example, they've both seen three No. 1 singles on the Billboard charts, and according to Forbes, the Biebs made an estimated $56 million in earnings in 2016 while The Weeknd fell close behind him at $55 million.

Bieber has 217 award wins in total, defeating The Weeknd, who's at 67. However, while the "Love Yourself" singer only has one Grammy Award, The Weeknd has two.