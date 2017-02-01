Congratulations are in order!
Beyoncé is pregnant...with twins!
The Lemonade songstress announced the exciting news on Instagram Wednesday. "We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters," she captioned the picture.
The twins will join Blue Ivy Carter, Jay Z and Beyoncé's first child, and if Blue Ivy's childhood is any indication of the fun and fashion to come, consider us prepared for who will be the two most stylish twins to hit Hollywood.
Beyoncé's mom Tina Knowles also took to Instagram to share her daughter's floral announcement and congratulate her daughter on the big news. "WOW I don't have to keep the secret anymore I am soooo happy God is so good twin blessings," she captioned the picture.
Blue is going to have a lot on her hands being a big sister to two younger siblings! But she can probably handle it considering she already has mastered controlling her image. From posing to pictures with her famous mama or being the star of her own photos, Blue knows how to work the camera. But much like Queen Bey, Blue likes to be in charge of the creative process that follows the initial snap, too! Solange Knowles Instagrammed an adorable picture of her niece wearing a hot pink outfit and Ray-Ban wayfarers. As #ProudAuntie Solange noted, Blue "does her OWN photo edits/selections...as she should."
As soon as the twins are born, Blue and Bey are going to be quite the team when it comes to teaching them out to work the camera. But it'll be Bey and Jay who will teach all of their children how to work the microphone because these kids are guaranteed to be musicians!
Congratulations again on this growing family! We can't wait to meet the little ones!