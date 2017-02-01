MTV's Chris "CT" Tamburello has great news to share!

In an interview with Hollywood Life, CT reveals he is a new father. CT explains that his new responsibility as a parent has transformed his life, and it also inspired his upcoming return to the 29th season of The Challenge. "I wanted to set the right example," he says.

Although CT does not provide details regarding his son's name or how old he is, he does share how much of an impact his child has on his life.

"I felt like he helped me get my life back. Coming on this show, I like to think that I did it for him and for the right reasons," he says. "Also, it became more about me and getting my life back and doing it for me."