When the 2017 Grammys air Feb. 12, James Corden will be in the driver's seat.
Given the popularity of "Carpool Karaoke" on CBS' The Late Late Show, it only makes sense that the host would invite some of this year's nominees and performers to join him for a ride around town—while singing some of their biggest hits, of course. Sadly, Corden didn't have time to pre-record the popular segment for the award ceremony. "The truth is I'm only really in the show for something like 18 minutes. The show's three and a half hours long, but when you take out commercials, the music performances, and the actual presenting of the awards, you're only left with like 18 minutes," he told Vulture. "It's difficult to find the time to do many things like that."
But Corden is a people pleaser, so it's still a possibility. "We'll see what we can do," he said.
Assuming he's able to squeeze in a "Carpool Karaoke" segment, who should be in it?
Corden has often cited Beyoncé as his dream guest, and this is his chance to make that dream a reality. The "Hold Up" singer is nominated in nine categories—more than any other artist—and the pregnant powerhouse is also scheduled to perform. As Corden told E! News' Giuliana Rancic in September, "She's the one. I just want to get in the Beyhive. We'll try. We'll really try our best."
Then there's Kanye West. The "Fade" rapper, who received eight Grammy nominations, has canceled on Corden's segment twice before. "Both times something came up," he told British GQ in September. "He'll do it eventually. He wants to do it." The apologetic rapper sent him dozens of white roses, "arranged in the shape of a cube. What could be more Kanye than that?"
Keith Urban, a double nominee, is set to perform "The Fighter" with Carrie Underwood. While the country crooner has never appeared on The Late Late Show, he and wife Nicole Kidman performed their own version of "Carpool Karaoke"—and shared it via Facebook—in May 2016. With any luck, Corden will trade his British accent for a Southern twang during their sing-a-long.
Finally, we'd like to suggest a wildcard: Amy Schumer.
Sure, the Inside Amy Schumer star is not a musician (although her "Milk Milk Lemonade" parody was hilarious), but she's nominated for both Best Spoken Word Album and Best Comedy Album. The comedienne lip synced Beyoncé's "Formation" last year (and apologized for it amid backlash), and she threw herself at the mercy of West—literally!—at the TIME 100 Gala in 2015. She's bold and witty, and that's what makes for the most memorable car rides.
