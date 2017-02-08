When the 2017 Grammys air Feb. 12, James Corden will be in the driver's seat.

Given the popularity of "Carpool Karaoke" on CBS' The Late Late Show, it only makes sense that the host would invite some of this year's nominees and performers to join him for a ride around town—while singing some of their biggest hits, of course. Sadly, Corden didn't have time to pre-record the popular segment for the award ceremony. "The truth is I'm only really in the show for something like 18 minutes. The show's three and a half hours long, but when you take out commercials, the music performances, and the actual presenting of the awards, you're only left with like 18 minutes," he told Vulture. "It's difficult to find the time to do many things like that."