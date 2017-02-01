With Meek Mill Gone, Nicki Minaj and Drake Can Be Friends Again

Meek and Drake's feud appeared to begin in July 2015 when Meek tweeted that people should stop comparing the two because Drizzy "don't write his own raps." Meek then appeared to backtrack, saying onstage at a concert, "Don't get it twisted…Shout out to Drake, let him be great!"

Meanwhile, Drake released diss tracks aimed at Meek—"Charged Up" and "Back to Back." Mill then responded with his own Drake diss track called "Wanna Know."

Drake responded by posting on Instagram a photo of himself laughing. He was later spotted wearing a T-shirt bearing the words "Free Meek Mill," referring to the rapper's 2014's month-long incarceration for a probation violation.

Meek then appeared to call for a ceasefire with an Instagram post, which he later deleted.