David Harbour is just as amused by the memes of Winona Ryder reacting to his 2017 SAG Awards speech as many of you are.

The actress, who is known to be expressive, had showcased a number of puzzled and shocked looks onstage as her Stranger Things co-star spoke on behalf of the cast after the show won Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. His speech took on a political tone and spurred a standing ovation.

"I'll connect with her this week once we get back on set together, and we'll joke about it," Harbour told Vanity Fair about Ryder's visual response to his speech. "But I just love her so much. Her face is just so expressive. What an amazing quality. And it's just so fun to have people—to have this kind of fiery speech, and then to have people also appreciate the silliness and the joy of just like a totally wonderful, sensitive, expressive actress. I love it."