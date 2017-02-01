Prince Harry Sits in on a Rap Class With Elementary School Kids

Time to drop a beat, Prince Harry.

The 32-year-old royal watched with a smile Wednesday as he spent some time with young students enrolled in rap lessons at Nottingham Academy.

The classes are part of the Royal Foundation's Full Effect Program, which provides after-school activities and mentorship to kids at risk of being affected by violence in their neighborhoods.

Before sitting down with the children, the prince made his way around the table and introduced himself to each one with a handshake. After he was settled in his seat, Harry fist-bumped the student sitting next to him, 11-year-old Newton.

"It was a great feeling to be able to rap for the prince," the boy said. "I don't think many people get to fist bump him, so that was amazing."