Ice-T's & Coco's Daughter Chanel Can Mean Mug Just Like Her Daddy

She gets it from her Daddy!

Many fans of Ice-T and Coco have long said their 1-year-old daughter Chanel looks very much like her father and in one of her latest pics, she's got his mean mug down pat!

"Lol! I wonder where @BabyChanelworld got her Mean Mug from?? Lol!" the rapper and Law & Order: SVU actor wrote on Twitter Wednesday, alongside a pic of the child channeling his signature expression while wearing a pale pink and purple Minnie Mouse bathrobe.

The photo was also posted on Chanel's Instagram page.

"'Watcha talkin bout Willis?' ... I got daddy's frown down," the caption read.