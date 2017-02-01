Chris Brown Warns His Lovers: I'm a Stalker

Chris Brown may want to rethink his approach to romance.

In an expletive-laden video, the 27-year-old singer ranted about his love life in an Instagram Story Monday. "Ladies, y'all be complaining about n---as being, like, stalkers and in love with y'all, kinda crazy and s--t and you get tired of it. Well, guess what? I'm one of them n---as! If I love you, bitch, ain't nobody gonna have you. I'm gonna make you miserable," he warned his followers. "I'm going to chase that n---a out and I'm gonna chase yo ass around, and it's done."

It's unclear what—if anything—prompted the R&B singer's announcement. Later that evening, it was back to business as usual, as he promoted his Black Pyramid clothing line on social media.