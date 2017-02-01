Chris Brown Warns His Lovers: I'm a Stalker

Jerod Harris/WireImage
Chris Brown may want to rethink his approach to romance.
In an expletive-laden video, the 27-year-old singer ranted about his love life in an Instagram Story Monday. "Ladies, y'all be complaining about n---as being, like, stalkers and in love with y'all, kinda crazy and s--t and you get tired of it. Well, guess what? I'm one of them n---as! If I love you, bitch, ain't nobody gonna have you. I'm gonna make you miserable," he warned his followers. "I'm going to chase that n---a out and I'm gonna chase yo ass around, and it's done."
It's unclear what—if anything—prompted the R&B singer's announcement. Later that evening, it was back to business as usual, as he promoted his Black Pyramid clothing line on social media.
Some fans questioned whether Brown was merely joking in his Instagram Story, while others saw it as an opportunity. "Come get me then," one fan teased. Others were more critical of Brown's message and pointed to his volatile relationships with Rihanna and Karrueche Tran. "This man needs help," another user wrote. "Nothing cute about this behavior." After seeing the video, one of Brown's fans said his words sound "like the intro to an episode of Dateline..."
Meanwhile, Brown is gearing up for his fight against Soulja Boy by training with Mike Tyson; a date and venue has yet to be announced. Soulja Boy initially hired Floyd Mayweather to help him get in shape. However, the rapper later replaced him with Tyson's rival Evander Holyfield.
"We got a boxing match set. We're just gonna fight in the ring. I'm gonna knock his ass, you know what I'm saying?" Soulja Boy told Hypebeast in an interview published Jan. 16. "I ain't scared of s--t. Chris Brown get the f--k beat out of him. I don't give a f--k who training him...Mike Tyson don't know how to do s--t...Mike Tyson can't do s--t but try to bite my ear off, you know what I'm saying? I got $30,000 earrings on. You gon' have to buy a lot off my ear."