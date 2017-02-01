Riverdale is paying tribute to Archie Comics' past in a big way. The new CW series based on characters from the long-running comic books will feature a new take on "Sugar, Sugar," the 1960s song by The Archies that topped the charts. In Riverdale, Josie (yes, of Josie and the Pussycats), played by Ashleigh Murray, updates "Candy Girl (Sugar Sugar) by Inner Circle featuring Flo Rida. That song was inspired by the original 1969 version of "Sugar, Sugar." The Pussycats, Melody (Asha Bromfield) and Valerie (Hayley Law) provide backup vocals.

In the video below, Josie and the Pussycats perform the song at a Riverdale pep rally.