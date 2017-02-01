No, there isn't another baby on the way for the Kardashian-West family. But, there is something else coming.

During an evening snapchat session with daughter North West, Kim Kardashian revealed she and Kanye West are collaborating on—what else?—a clothing line. She teased the project by asking her 3-year-old daughter about the Yeezy jacket she was sporting over a yellow sequin dress.

"Daddy and mommy are doing a kids line and these are some of the pieces," the reality star said from behind the camera as she showed off her daughter's outfit. "Northie picked out the colors and the fabric."