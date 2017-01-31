Another exit appears to be in store for Grey's Anatomy.
According to TVLine, Jerrika Hinton will be leaving the show at the end of this season, and will not be returning as a series regular for season 14.
Hinton has played Stephanie Edwards for the past four seasons, but has also been cast in other projects along the way, including a 2016 Shondaland pilot called Toast that did not get picked up . Rumors of her exit from Grey's have been swirling since she was cast in the upcoming Alan Ball drama for HBO, alongside Holly Hunter and Sosie Bacon.
The project, which is currently untitled, is about a multi-racial family with four grown children—one biological, and three adopted—who find their bonds tested when one of the children begins seeing things the rest cannot.
Hinton plays Ashley, one of the adopted children, who was born in America to Somalian refugees and adopted after her mother died. Ashley is married with a four year-old child and runs a fashion website, according to Deadline.
Grey's Anatomy has not been officially renewed for a 14th season, but the whole world might go into shock if it were canceled, so it's pretty safe to assume it will be back.
ABC had no comment on Hinton's exit. The most recent cast member to leave the show is Sara Ramirez, who left after season 12.
Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.